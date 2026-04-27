Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,929 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $360,443,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3,164.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,192,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $333,172,000 after buying an additional 1,156,389 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $232,924,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after purchasing an additional 812,404 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,198,764 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $335,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Get TSM alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 2nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:TSM opened at $402.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $409.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here