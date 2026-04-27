Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 6,145 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $27,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after buying an additional 1,192,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after buying an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $464.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $496.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $506.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.29.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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