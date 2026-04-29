Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,567 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DECK opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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