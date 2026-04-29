Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.43.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

Key Headlines Impacting Welltower

Here are the key news stories impacting Welltower this week:

Welltower Stock Up 1.9%

Welltower stock opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.09 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is 211.43%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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