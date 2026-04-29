Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 23,428 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,675 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,428 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company's stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company's stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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