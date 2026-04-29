Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $535.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,908.46. This represents a 80.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total transaction of $2,434,742.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 111,550 shares of company stock worth $46,476,441 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $579.03 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $81.22 and a 1 year high of $607.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $444.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.63. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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