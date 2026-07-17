Kestrel Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 63,750 Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,750 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,272,000. Insight Enterprises comprises about 2.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,867 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,354 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 8,542.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,303 shares of the software maker's stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

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Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $115.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $148.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Research raised Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insight Enterprises

Insider Activity

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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