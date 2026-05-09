Kestrel Investment Management Corp Takes $5.60 Million Position in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,601,000. CoreCivic accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned about 0.28% of CoreCivic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company's stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JonesTrading reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut CoreCivic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreCivic has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $614.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.48 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.53%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. CoreCivic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.680 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc NYSE: CXW is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic's portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreCivic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreCivic wasn't on the list.

While CoreCivic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here