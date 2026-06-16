Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,688 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after buying an additional 51,996 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 467.7% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 251,322 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 499,097 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $37,812,000 after acquiring an additional 71,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 461,461 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 216,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total transaction of $311,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,099.70. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $134.20 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $165.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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