Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,231 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,159,905 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 214.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,194 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 216.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.63 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.40%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela Stephens sold 9,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $310,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,824,202.20. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,766.05. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus restated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. NASDAQ: KDP is a beverage company that operates across coffee and packaged beverages. Its portfolio includes soft drinks, flavored waters, juices, juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports and energy beverages, and mixers, as well as single-serve coffee brewing systems and pods. The company’s brands include Keurig, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, The Original Donut Shop, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Snapple, 7UP, A&W, Mott’s, Bai, CORE Hydration and Venom, among others.

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