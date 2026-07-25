Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,777,757 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,199,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $73,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 358.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is 68.15%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

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