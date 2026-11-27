First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,126 shares of the company's stock after selling 616,957 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $60,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $4,697,645,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,105,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,503,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,336,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,340,288 shares of the company's stock worth $253,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,668 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,766.05. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $310,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,202.20. The trade was a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $35.63 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm's revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is 84.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. NASDAQ: KDP is a beverage company that operates across coffee and packaged beverages. Its portfolio includes soft drinks, flavored waters, juices, juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports and energy beverages, and mixers, as well as single-serve coffee brewing systems and pods. The company’s brands include Keurig, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, The Original Donut Shop, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Snapple, 7UP, A&W, Mott’s, Bai, CORE Hydration and Venom, among others.

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