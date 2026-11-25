Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313,975 shares of the company's stock after selling 971,917 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $70,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,777 shares of the company's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $310,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,202.20. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,766.05. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $38.28. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is presently 84.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. NASDAQ: KDP is a beverage company that operates across coffee and packaged beverages. Its portfolio includes soft drinks, flavored waters, juices, juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports and energy beverages, and mixers, as well as single-serve coffee brewing systems and pods. The company’s brands include Keurig, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, The Original Donut Shop, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Snapple, 7UP, A&W, Mott’s, Bai, CORE Hydration and Venom, among others.

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