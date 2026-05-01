Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,731,880 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,462,252,000 after purchasing an additional 104,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,902,159,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,202,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,158 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $628,151,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,693 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $482,016,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised W.W. Grainger from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,118.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $1,161.24 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,052.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $906.52 and a twelve month high of $1,218.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $9.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 9.51%.W.W. Grainger's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.71 EPS. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.250-44.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $2.49 dividend. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.73, for a total transaction of $2,490,403.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,897,511.55. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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