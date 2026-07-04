Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,313 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,701 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the company's stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 164,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Center for Wealth Management Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.1% in the first quarter. Center for Wealth Management Advisory now owns 31,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company's stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Mondelez International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.91 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 99.50%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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