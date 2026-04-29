Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,761 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $45,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average is $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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