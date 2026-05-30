Keybank National Association OH Has $1.32 Billion Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849,893 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of Keybank National Association OH's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Apple were worth $1,318,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.31.

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Apple Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $312.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $315.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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