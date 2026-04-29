Keybank National Association OH Has $135.98 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,373 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $135,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,301,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $818.45 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $845.27. The company has a market capitalization of $380.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $743.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $817.00 to $832.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Williams Trading set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $767.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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