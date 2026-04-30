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Keybank National Association OH Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • KeyBank National Association OH cut its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.5% in Q4 to 31,791 shares, worth about $19.53 million after selling 2,949 shares.
  • QQQ is trading near its 52‑week high (opened at $661.57; 52‑week high $664.51) with 50‑ and 200‑day simple moving averages around $609–$614, signaling recent strength in the ETF.
  • Market signals are mixed and volatility is elevated: institutional ownership is ~44.6%, there’s heavy options/hedging activity, and headlines range from a potentially dovish Fed supporting tech to semiconductor and AI‑related downside risks.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,791 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%

QQQ opened at $661.57 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $462.43 and a 52-week high of $664.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $609.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.60.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Fed signals shifting toward rate neutrality/pause, which supports growth and tech multiple expansion; a dovish pivot reduces macro headwinds for QQQ's large-cap tech weighting. The Fed Dissents Signal A Pivot Towards Rate Neutrality
  • Positive Sentiment: Pre‑market commentary and scanner headlines flagged QQQ rising ahead of the open, suggesting short‑term buyer interest and momentum into the ETF. Why Is Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Rising Today, 4-29-2026?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Parent firm Invesco Ltd (IVZ) reported record AUM and strong inflows — positive for the firm's business but only an indirect/limited impact on QQQ's market performance. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Neutral Sentiment: Heavy institutional options activity and hedging around QQQ has been noted — this increases the chance of outsized intraday moves (higher implied volatility) but is directionally ambiguous. Institutional options flow around QQQ
  • Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed new short positions in chipmakers and SOXX fell ~2%, snapping an 18‑day rally; weakness in semiconductors can drag QQQ given semis are a material component of the Nasdaq‑100. Michael Burry Just Did Another 'Big Short'
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple commentaries warn the AI/tech rally may be peaking — "AI bubble" headlines and sell‑the‑news risk around big‑tech earnings increase downside risk for QQQ’s concentrated tech exposure. The AI Bubble Is Starting To Crack
  • Negative Sentiment: Nasdaq weakness tied to an OpenAI report and the cluster of Big Tech earnings created volatility and short‑term selling pressure in the index that QQQ tracks. Nasdaq Sells Off On OpenAI Report; Broadcom, Micron, Nvidia Take A Tumble

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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