Keybank National Association OH Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,791 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Finally, Cane Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%

QQQ opened at $661.57 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $462.43 and a 52-week high of $664.51. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $609.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.60.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

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Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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