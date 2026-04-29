Keybank National Association OH Has $224.76 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $224,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,724,515 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,528,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,403 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 325,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 768,673 shares of company stock worth $144,148,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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