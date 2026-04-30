Keybank National Association OH Has $24.08 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Tesla were worth $24,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $364.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.
View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla
Tesla Trading Down 0.9%
TSLA opened at $372.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.02, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.78 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.55.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: First Tesla Semi rolling off a high‑volume production line — execution proof that Tesla can scale new product lines (supports long‑term revenue diversification). First Tesla Semi rolls off high-volume production line
- Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support remains in places — Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating, providing some analyst backing amid the pullback. Deutsche Bank gives a buy rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 was mixed: EPS beat but revenue missed and investors remain focused on margins, capex and the timeline for autonomy/robotics to contribute meaningfully to profits. That keeps the stock rangebound until clearer revenue/cash‑flow signals arrive. Great News for Tesla Stock Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Progress on robotaxi/Cybercab and Optimus (humanoid robot) was confirmed — important long‑term optionality but timelines remain uncertain, so market reaction is tempered. Tesla’s Cybercab Is Finally Real—But Is It Enough? Tesla Stock Rises. Elon Musk Talks Up 'Special' Optimus 3 Robot.
- Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates materially (FY2026 to $1.18, FY2027 to $1.65), signaling lower near‑term earnings expectations and adding selling pressure. Erste Group cuts TSLA estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Rising competition in China: NIO unveiled a lower‑priced Onvo L80 SUV targeting the Model Y, which can pressure Tesla’s China volumes and margins if competitors keep undercutting price points. NIO stock soars after Onvo L80 reveal
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/market skepticism around the timing of big bets (robotaxi, Optimus) plus a large planned capex runway keeps valuation under pressure despite product progress — which helps explain the pullback in the share price. Tesla stock down amid robotaxi setbacks
Tesla Profile
(Free Report
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Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
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