Keybank National Association OH Has $24.53 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,972 shares of the company's stock after selling 124,530 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.19% of Dynatrace worth $24,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 719.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,340,127 shares of the company's stock worth $355,629,000 after buying an additional 6,444,262 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $155,858,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,648,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2,618.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 1,429,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Dynatrace Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynatrace to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.64.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dynatrace

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report).

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