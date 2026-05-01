Keybank National Association OH Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA - Free Report) by 149.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,635 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of IDACORP worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,272 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in IDACORP by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 779,961 shares of the energy company's stock worth $98,712,000 after buying an additional 166,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,161 shares of the energy company's stock worth $38,495,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on IDACORP from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDACORP from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDA

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In related news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,273.27. This represents a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDACORP stock opened at $147.85 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The stock's 50 day moving average is $143.36 and its 200-day moving average is $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $403.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. IDACORP's dividend payout ratio is 59.66%.

Trending Headlines about IDACORP

Here are the key news stories impacting IDACORP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and net income growth — IDACORP reported net income of $68.0M, or $1.21 per diluted share, above consensus, driven by customer growth and rate changes; this beat is the main near-term positive catalyst. Business Wire Release

Q1 EPS beat and net income growth — IDACORP reported net income of $68.0M, or $1.21 per diluted share, above consensus, driven by customer growth and rate changes; this beat is the main near-term positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance — Management reaffirmed guidance of $6.25–$6.45, which overlaps analyst consensus (~$6.38), limiting downside to long-term forecasts and supporting valuation. TipRanks

Reaffirmed FY2026 EPS guidance — Management reaffirmed guidance of $6.25–$6.45, which overlaps analyst consensus (~$6.38), limiting downside to long-term forecasts and supporting valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary: customer growth and rate changes helped results, but higher O&M expenses and fewer tax credits offset gains — mixed operational drivers that create uncertainty about margin trends going forward. Business Wire Release

Management commentary: customer growth and rate changes helped results, but higher O&M expenses and fewer tax credits offset gains — mixed operational drivers that create uncertainty about margin trends going forward. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and slide deck available — investors can review management’s detail on rate cases, capex, and cost drivers in the deck and call transcript for guidance on execution risk. Slide Deck / Press Release

Conference call and slide deck available — investors can review management’s detail on rate cases, capex, and cost drivers in the deck and call transcript for guidance on execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and y/y decline — Q1 revenue was $403.4M versus ~ $434.4M expected; the top-line shortfall and rising O&M reduce margin visibility and could limit multiple expansion despite EPS strength. Zacks

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power's generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

Further Reading

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