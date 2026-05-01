Keybank National Association OH Has $4.91 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,543 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Cencora were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Cencora by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cencora from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Evercore set a $360.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $307.90 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.00 and a twelve month high of $377.54. The stock's 50 day moving average is $333.36 and its 200-day moving average is $342.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Cencora's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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