Keybank National Association OH Has $79.53 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,180 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $79,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $433.75 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $429.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.94. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $549.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Trending Headlines about S&P Global

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S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

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