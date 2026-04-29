Keybank National Association OH Has $83.74 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,408 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.31% of Ulta Beauty worth $83,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $674.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3%

ULTA opened at $538.15 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.63 and a twelve month high of $714.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $580.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Further Reading

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