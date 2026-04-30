Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,957 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts: Sign Up

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $296.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $247.60 and a 52 week high of $331.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vulcan Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Vulcan Materials this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $323.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vulcan Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $345,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vulcan Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vulcan Materials wasn't on the list.

While Vulcan Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here