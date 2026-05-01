Keybank National Association OH Makes New $5.67 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,337 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,686,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fiserv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0%

FISV opened at $62.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $191.91.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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