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Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KeyBank National Association OH purchased a new stake of 80,658 shares in Qnity Electronics valued at approximately $6.586 million during the fourth quarter.
  • Qnity reported quarterly EPS of $0.82 (vs. $0.64 expected) and revenue of $1.19 billion, up 8.1% year-over-year, and set FY2026 guidance of 3.55–3.95 EPS (consensus ~3.78).
  • Analyst sentiment is a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $123.29; six analysts rate the stock Buy and two rate it Hold, while RBC raised its target to $150.
  • Five stocks we like better than Qnity Electronics.

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,658 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $6,586,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Q shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Qnity Electronics from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "hold (c-)" rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE:Q opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.83. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $146.67. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $122.50.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Qnity Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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