Keybank National Association OH Purchases 129,458 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,235 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 129,458 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 1.23% of Timken worth $72,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Timken by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,129 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,167 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,256,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,967 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,107,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 19,636 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $2,120,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,636 shares in the company, valued at $26,310,251.64. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Timken had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Timken's payout ratio is 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Timken from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Timken from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Timken from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Timken

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report).

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