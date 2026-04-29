Keybank National Association OH Purchases 352,661 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,791 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 352,661 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $142,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock worth $16,155,409. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

More NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business's fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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