Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in SAP were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in SAP by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SAP by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 740 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SAP by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the software maker's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

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SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $162.54 on Monday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $148.06 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $2.9291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. SAP's payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Key Headlines Impacting SAP

Here are the key news stories impacting SAP this week:

Positive Sentiment: SAP is emphasizing AI-driven growth, saying it wants employees to create new AI-powered roles and redeploy workers into higher-value work rather than relying on large layoffs. That could support longer-term productivity and revenue opportunities. SAP Seeks to Rein In Costs to Focus on AI Investments

SAP is emphasizing AI-driven growth, saying it wants employees to create new AI-powered roles and redeploy workers into higher-value work rather than relying on large layoffs. That could support longer-term productivity and revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a one-time $1,000 contribution for eligible U.S.-based employees’ children as part of a broader family-support initiative, which is positive for employee morale and corporate reputation, though it is not a major direct financial driver. SAP Celebrates America's 250th with Investment in the Next Generation

The company also announced a one-time $1,000 contribution for eligible U.S.-based employees’ children as part of a broader family-support initiative, which is positive for employee morale and corporate reputation, though it is not a major direct financial driver. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets reported that SAP is cutting or freezing non-core hiring and reducing travel and expense budgets to fund a bigger AI push. Investors may see this as disciplined spending, but it also signals near-term restraint on operating expenses and headcount growth. SAP cuts hiring and travel to fund AI

Multiple outlets reported that SAP is cutting or freezing non-core hiring and reducing travel and expense budgets to fund a bigger AI push. Investors may see this as disciplined spending, but it also signals near-term restraint on operating expenses and headcount growth. Negative Sentiment: The repeated focus on budget tightening, non-core hiring freezes, and expense controls may raise concerns that SAP is slowing spending to preserve margins, which can weigh on sentiment if investors worry about reduced growth in the near term. SAP wants workers to create new AI-powered jobs, slashes travel and expenses budgets to up AI spend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Santander upgraded SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SAP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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