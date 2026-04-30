Keybank National Association OH Sells 10,646 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,820 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $32,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $178.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Key Cincinnati Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cincinnati Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $191 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels — a direct positive signal from a sell‑side shop that can support buying interest. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target to $191 and kept an "outperform" rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels — a direct positive signal from a sell‑side shop that can support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Cincinnati reported an EPS beat and revenue improvement driven by higher premiums, improved underwriting and net investment income — the fundamental driver behind today's initial rally/interest. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations: Cincinnati reported an EPS beat and revenue improvement driven by higher premiums, improved underwriting and net investment income — the fundamental driver behind today's initial rally/interest. Positive Sentiment: Earnings‑call takeaways highlighted a profit rebound and management commentary that likely reassured some investors on underwriting trends and investment performance. This supports the view that near‑term fundamentals improved vs. last year. Article Title

Earnings‑call takeaways highlighted a profit rebound and management commentary that likely reassured some investors on underwriting trends and investment performance. This supports the view that near‑term fundamentals improved vs. last year. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 call/transcript coverage posted (Fool, Seeking Alpha) — useful for investors wanting color on reserve development, investment allocation and underwriting cadence but not new hard data. Article Title Article Title

Full Q1 call/transcript coverage posted (Fool, Seeking Alpha) — useful for investors wanting color on reserve development, investment allocation and underwriting cadence but not new hard data. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-oriented writeups (Zacks: key metrics vs. estimates) provide detail on where beats came from and which line items lagged — useful for modeling but not unequivocally bullish or bearish. Article Title

Analyst-oriented writeups (Zacks: key metrics vs. estimates) provide detail on where beats came from and which line items lagged — useful for modeling but not unequivocally bullish or bearish. Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis argues underlying profitability remains weak (ROE below cost of equity) and underwriting lags peers, making CINF more dependent on volatile investment returns — a narrative that can pressure valuation and prompt profit‑taking. Article Title

Critical analysis argues underlying profitability remains weak (ROE below cost of equity) and underwriting lags peers, making CINF more dependent on volatile investment returns — a narrative that can pressure valuation and prompt profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged that sales/revenue presentation was mixed or below certain analyst estimates despite the EPS beat, which can trigger short‑term selling as investors reassess growth quality. Article Title

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $163.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $135.86 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.48.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.33%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio is 24.79%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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