Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,015 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Allstate worth $29,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $2,767,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $11,109,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 530.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189,718 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock opened at $212.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.79. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $3.12. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 25.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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