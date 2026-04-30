Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,023 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,021 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,023 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Xylem were worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,844.4% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price objective on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.98. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.15 and a twelve month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Xylem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Xylem

Here are the key news stories impacting Xylem this week:

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here