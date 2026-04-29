Keybank National Association OH Sells 144,582 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912,457 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 144,582 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 1.6% of Keybank National Association OH's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.13% of Cameco worth $449,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Cameco by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 217,382 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Cameco by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,079 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on Cameco to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research lowered Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Trading Down 5.6%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. Cameco Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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