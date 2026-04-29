Keybank National Association OH Sells 21,245 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,738 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 21,245 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,691,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $99,147,000 after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $366.67 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $421.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business's 50 day moving average price is $296.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.63. The firm has a market cap of $333.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

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