Keybank National Association OH Sells 48,731 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 48,731 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.59% of Chart Industries worth $54,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,602,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 23.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 382,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $76,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,078 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,009,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 881.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,858 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chart Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $202.38.

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Chart Industries Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $207.92 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.40 and a 1 year high of $208.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day moving average of $205.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Chart Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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