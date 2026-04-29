Keybank National Association OH Sells 8,910 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,055 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Oracle were worth $246,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 174 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 3.9%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $477.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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