Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,172 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Danaher were worth $80,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm's 50-day moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day moving average is $213.63. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $175.00 and a 1 year high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Further Reading

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