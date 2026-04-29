Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,396 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in RTX were worth $115,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company's stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors lifted its position in RTX by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company's stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. KTF Investments LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,359,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in RTX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the company's stock worth $25,260,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.59.

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RTX Trading Up 1.3%

RTX opened at $175.68 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.60 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.14.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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