Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,074 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Accenture were worth $71,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984,930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $311,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,502,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,970 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $268,578,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,945 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $503,544,000 after purchasing an additional 943,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Accenture Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:ACN opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $173.84 and a one year high of $325.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.40%.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This trade represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Accenture from $309.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $274.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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