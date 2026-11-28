Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,595,166 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. KeyCorp's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2050 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. KeyCorp's payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Paine, III sold 39,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $829,556.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 191,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,061,305.20. This represents a 16.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and the parent company of KeyBank National Association. Through KeyBank, it provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, cash management, payment services, and wealth management. KeyCorp also provides investment banking and capital markets services through KeyBanc Capital Markets, as well as specialized financing and advisory services for businesses.

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