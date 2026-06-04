Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $58,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $351.51 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $370.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $331.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 37,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,450 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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