Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Acquired by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $329.67 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $370.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,793,190. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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