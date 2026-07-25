Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,539,532,000 after buying an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,664,511,000 after buying an additional 200,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $851,525,000 after buying an additional 160,728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $800,732,000 after acquiring an additional 240,058 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $319.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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