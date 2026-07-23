Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 468.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $328.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.87. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here