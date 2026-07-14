Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 261.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KEYS opened at $320.60 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.85 and a 52 week high of $374.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

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Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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