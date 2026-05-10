Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. cut its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 30,448 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 86,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total value of $594,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,719,400. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $360.33 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.52 and a one year high of $367.12. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $308.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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