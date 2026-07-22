Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 4.5%

KEYS opened at $328.12 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $374.96. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $338.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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